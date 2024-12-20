Micah Parsons shares preferred timeline for new deal with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons has been the man around the town, consistently finding himself in the headlines ahead of Week 16.
It all started over the weekend when Cowboys COO Stephen Jones raised eyebrows with comments about Parsons' future with the team which led to potential trade rumors swirling. Jerry Jones quickly shot down any trade talk, and Parsons finally chimed in with his thoughts.
Parsons has made it clear he would like to return to Dallas and he is willing to sacrifice some pay to make that happen and allow the team to bring in more key players.
However, Parsons also has an idea of when he would like to get a deal with the team done, but he says it is for everyone's benefit.
Parsons wants to secure a new deal with the Cowboys early in the offseason so he can help the team "attack" free agency. The contract would clear up any cap confusion and knowing Parsons is in Big D for the long-term could be intriguing for big name free agents.
"I'm going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency," Parsons said, per ESPN.
"I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps, so hopefully it can be done sooner than later so we can attack the offseason."
The highest-paid defensive player in the league is currently San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who makes $34 million per year.
While Parsons has certainly earned a big payday, his willingness to take a "hometown discount" would allow the team more financial freedom in the offseason to build towards finally securing another Super Bowl.
Let's just hope that, for once, Jerry Jones doesn't drag his feet.
