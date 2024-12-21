Dallas front office salivating at Micah Parsons' latest contract comments
The 2024 summer for the Dallas Cowboys was all about wondering if the franchise would sign quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to massive extensions. It took until the eleventh hour, but the franchise made Prescott and Lamb very wealthy players. Now, the franchise will find themselves in the same shoes in the 2025 offseason.
Micah Parsons is looking for a long-term deal. Recently, Parsons mentioned that money was no matter and that he wanted to be on a winning team. Well, it seems that the Cowboys' front office got wind of the fact that money isn't the issue and that they would like to strike while the iron is hot.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones discussed the matter with 105.3 The Fan. Jones seemed to be thrilled by the conversations that he and Jerry Jones have had with Parsons so far.
MORE: Will Micah Parsons play vs Buccaneers? Cowboys star's surprise update
“If you can get ahead of (these big contracts), you want to get ahead of them. Hats off to Micah. I’ve seen some of the comments that he’s made. (He’s) had conversations with Jerry (Jones) and I. That’s what we want. We want guys who want to be here.”
Losing Parsons would be a blow to this organization on and off the field. However, it seems that both sides are eager to get a deal done. However, one has to assume that Parsons' agent will want him to back off of the less-money conversation.
