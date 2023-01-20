The Dallas Cowboys face a superb San Francisco 49ers defense on Sunday with Dak Prescott knowing the importance of starting fast at Levi's Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys need to strike early and often at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, says quarterback Dak Prescott.

After sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing with a 31-14 win, attention now turns to coach Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, and Prescott knows the importance of getting off to a fast start.

"I think it's huge," Prescott said. "It's something we haven't done in the latter part of the season. Obviously didn't do it last week in the first two drives. I think it's huge for us to make sure that we're getting some points and scoring early."

If the Cowboys are to start fast, as Dak says, then his ultimate security blanket in tight end Dalton Schultz will no doubt see targets come his way.

Fresh off yet another fine playoff performance (seven catches, 95 yards, two touchdowns) against the Buccaneers that saw him become the first Cowboys tight end in franchise history to have multiple touchdown receptions in a playoff game, he could be counted on again.

But how did the Dak and Dalton duo become so deadly?

"Just the offseason, honestly," Prescott said. "(It's) my fifth year with him, our communication on the field, just being able to take everything from the film room that we talk about and put it out there on the field.

"The guy is just showing up and making big catches, getting open for me in the scramble drill. The more he does that, the more the confidence grows in our relationship."

The relationship has been a blossoming one. Schultz has led the team in receptions in the Cowboys' last two playoff games. What's more, in games Prescott has started over the last two seasons, Schultz leads the Cowboys for touchdown receptions with 14. That's a confidence-builder.

On Sunday night, expect Dak to look Schultz's way early and often, as confidence in one another is just as crucial as a fast start against the 49ers.

