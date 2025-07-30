Cowboys front office continues public Trevon Diggs spat over injury rehab
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has spent the past two seasons dealing with knee injuries. He suffered a torn ACL in 2023, limiting him to just two games that year.
In 2024, he injured the same knee, which resulted in chondral tissue graft surgery in January. Diggs is still rehabbing from that operation, but he's chosen to do so away from the team.
That decision cost him $500,000 due to a clause in his contract, but chief operating officer Stephen Jones still felt the need to call Diggs out publicly.
On Tuesday, he criticized the All-Pro cornerback for a lack of leadership, saying he believes Diggs would be "further along" had he rehabbed with the franchise's team doctors.
“We expect leadership, and we expect him to be here," Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"He paid the price for not being here, but we’re paying a price too. We feel like he’d be further along had he done his rehab here. He might differ with that.”
Diggs rehabbed on his own following his 2023 surgery as well, something that was criticized by team owner Jerry Jones.
There's no indication as to why Diggs prefers to stay away from the team, but in the end, it's his body, and he has to do what he believes is right for himself. What's most important is that Diggs ensures he's 100 percent healthy before returning.
