Jerry Jones satisfied that Trevon Diggs is now rehabbing how Jerry Jones wants
Trevon Diggs has had a rough time over the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 2020 second-round pick blossomed into a star, recording 11 interceptions during his sophomore campaign.
He continued to have success from that point, leading to a five–year, $97 million contract extension signed in 2023. Since signing that deal, Diggs has played in just 13 games and has suffered two severe knee injuries.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys UDFA could be Swiss army knife in the secondary
First, it was a torn ACL ahead of Week 3 of the 2023 season. He worked his way back, although team owner/general manager Jerry Jones expressed frustration that he was working away from team facilities. Jones claims he was "more subject" to re-injury, and Diggs did require another surgery.
He's now rehabbing from chondral bone graft surgery, but Jones is pleased with the process, since Diggs is now working the way he wants him to.
“We have a good idea." Jones said via Jon Machota. He’s working hard. That’s very important because if he will be very good and diligent in his rehab process then he’ll get back quicker. And when he does get back, he’ll be sounder. If he has not worked as hard, he is more subject to injury. He’s learned that one time. I have a lot of hope that his actual rehab and experience from the time before is really helping him out. I think it is.”
Jones had to drop the line that Diggs "learned" from not operating the way Jones believed he should. That just highlights how often he has to put himself in the center of everything that happens in Dallas, which is often cited as a reason for their questionable culture.
As for Diggs, he's eager to get back to the field and prove he's still one of the best in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries