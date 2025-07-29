Cowboys take flyer on cornerback with experience under Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in some training camp reinforcements. On Monday afternoon, the team worked out four defensive backs as they look to add bodies to the secondary, which has been plagued by injuries.
Out of the four defensive backs who came in for a workout -- Thomas Graham, Harrison Hand, Christian Holmes, and Christian Matthew -- all but Holmes had experience under Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during his time as head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Following the workout, Dallas has agreed to sign Matthew, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 28-year-old Matthew most recently spent time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
Matthew, who was tied for fifth in the nation in pass breakups during his time at Valdosta State, was a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He spent part of the 2023 season on the Bears' practice squad before becoming a free agent.
He then had brief stints with the Ravens during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Taking a flyer on a player who is familiar with the system and provides a camp body while players like Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. continue to recover from knee injuries is a smart move that can only help the team over the next month.
