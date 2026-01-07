The Dallas Cowboys have invested nearly $200 million in their secondary since 2023, breaking the bank to extend Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, who appeared to be promising pieces for the years to come.

Instead, injuries have derailed the trajectory of both players. The Cowboys released Diggs ahead of the regular-season finale and placed Bland on IR due to continued problems with his left foot.

To add insult to injury, Dallas had a handful of other faces in-and-out of the lineup, along with consistent breakdowns, that led the franchise to finish worst in the NFL in passing defense.

This is the second consecutive year that a foot injury has forced Bland to miss time, much to the dismay of owner Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones Expresses Concern Over DaRon Bland's Foot Injuries

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland (26) carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Jones, CEO Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media during the Cowboys' exit press conference. Jones provided further comments to a scrum of reporters after the presser concluded.

With Bland set to undergo another surgery next week, there is some concern over his future.

“I’m not a doctor, but I don’t like that at all. I don’t like the sound of that. You have to watch feet relative to the long-term future," Jones said, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

On the other hand, Bland is hoping the procedure will finally help him stay healthy. A full offseason to recover should have him in line to be back in action before training camp.

“I’m always trying to get back to feeling like I’m regular, feel like me," Bland said earlier this week.

Bland has only appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons. He did record a career-high 73 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown in just 12 games in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2023, Bland was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro after leading the league in interceptions (9) and pick-sixes (5).

Bland inked a four-year/$94 extension with Dallas that ties him to the franchise through the 2029 season. $50 million of the deal is guaranteed, though there is a potential out after 2026 where the Cowboys would only be hit with $13.2 million in dead money.

