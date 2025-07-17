Trevon Diggs' salary slashed by Cowboys for not working out with team
For the second year in a row, Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs has been rehabbing a surgically-repaired knee.
Also for the second year in a row, there are issues between him and the team when it comes to the rehab work.
MORE: 4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp
In 2023, Jerry Jones let it be known that he wasn’t thrilled with Diggs’ approach to rehabilitation. This year, Jones has acted — as Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News says Diggs has lost $500,000 for working away from team facilities.
”Team officials will deduct $500,000 from Diggs’ $9 million base salary for his failure to complete at least 84% of his offseason workouts, a person with knowledge of Diggs’ contract told The Dallas Morning News. Diggs’ agent did not respond when asked for comment about the salary deduction.” — Watkins, Dallas Morning News
Watkins said there’s been no indication as to why Diggs prefers to stay away from the team while rehabbing, but he must feel strongly given the repercussion he was willing to face.
Diggs, who signed a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023, has appeared in just 13 games over the past two seasons. He’s one of the league’s premier cornerbacks when healthy, but durability has suddenly become a major concern.
Right now, it appears he and the team are at odds at how to best get him back to full strength and minimize those worries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys' RB situation inexplicably named best in NFC East
Cowboys' stat proves Brian Schottenheimer is right choice to lead franchise
Micah Parsons continues taking high road while Cowboys drag feet on contract
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc