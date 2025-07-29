Trevon Diggs injury update gives optimistic timeline for Cowboys return
Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs saw his season come to a premature end for the second consecutive year in 2024. After undergoing chondral tissue graft surgery in January, Diggs faced a long road to recovery.
Diggs rehabbed from his surgery away from the team, which led to a $500,000 loss in salary, but he is still happy to be in Dallas and looks forward to getting back on the field.
Following Monday's practice, Diggs spoke with Clarence Hill of All DLLS Sports and shared an injury update, along with an optimistic timeline for his return.
According to Diggs, he is ahead of schedule in his rehab and hopes to return to the field in September.
While Diggs is hopeful for an early-season return, the Cowboys have not provided an official timeline, and he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
If Diggs wants to return in September, he needs to be removed from the PUP list in the next few weeks. Should he start the season on the PUP list, Diggs would be required to miss the first four games of the season.
For Diggs, making sure he is 100 percent before trying to return to game action is crucial. He can ill-afford to spend a majority of another season on the sidelines.
Last season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury throughout the year. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
