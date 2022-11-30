Cowboys 'Best in the League,’ Says Colts' Jeff Saturday; Rat Poison?

Could Indianapolis Colts coach Jeff Saturday be responsible for placing “rat poison” directed at the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Sunday night’s matchup at AT&T Stadium?

That's quite the accusation. But the Pro Bowl center-turned coach definitely knows a thing or two about having a mental edge ahead of game time. Regardless of what his intentions are, Saturday made sure to heap praise on the Cowboys (8-3) during his Tuesday presser, calling Dallas one of the best teams in the NFL.

“This is an excellent football team that’s playing really well, maybe the best in the league right now," Saturday said. "They and the Eagles are probably the two that are kicking into high gear and playing excellent ball and we’ve seen two of those in the last three weeks.”



Saturday and the Colts (4-7-1) are looking for significant momentum after a tough 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. Placing some confidence into the heads of the Cowboys - who might not even be aware or care about his comments - could be a small attempt at gaining an advantage.

Or maybe Saturday's genuine and has just been paying attention to the numbers.

The Cowboys have proven to be one of the most complete teams on both sides of the ball this year, though it's the defense that has truly shined. Dallas leads the league with 45 sacks, eight more than any other team. The Cowboys are also allowing the second-fewest points per game (17) while surrendering the seventh-fewest offensive yards (309.6) and fewest passing yards (177.7).

Defense is clearly Dallas' strength. But the offense has been almost as impressive. The Cowboys are averaging the seventh-most points per game (25.4)

Everything seems to point in favor of Dallas. But the Cowboys should follow in the footsteps of their division rival and NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). Indianapolis nearly gave the Eagles their second loss of the season on Nov. 20, but a game-winning drive from Philly was the difference in a 17-16 win.

The Colts led 13-3 in the third quarter and clearly showed they're capable of hanging against the toughest of opponents. An attempt from Saturday at relaxing Dallas' mental - whether intentional or not - will certainly be something to watch for in a game where the Cowboys can't overlook the reeling Colts.

Dallas and Indianapolis kickoff from AT&T Stadium at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

