FRISCO - Injuries are a part of pro football. But they are especially a part of the Dallas Cowboys' start to the 2020 NFL season as now starting cornerback Anthony Brown is moving to the team's injured reserve list due to a rib problem.

Due to COVID-19, the NFL's IR rules are different and more lenient this year, as the wait to return to the roster is only three weeks ... and the Cowboys are waiting on quite a few guys there, including right tackle La'el Collins - which is the main reason that Brown's roster replacement for Sunday's Week 2 game against visiting Atlanta is young tackle Eric Smith, formerly of the Giants practice squad.

Smith will jump to the Dallas active roster while the Cowboys continue to scramble in the O-line with the hope that All-Pro Tyron Smith (neck) is able to play.

But Cowboys fans should be dubious about the idea that Eric Smith is ready to truly provide much help ... while at the same time feeling optimistic that the DB depth developed by the club will allow Dallas to survive Atlanta's high-octane passing attack.

While Brown goes out, the Cowboys have already promoted rookie Trevon Diggs to the other starting job and therefore have Chidobe Awuzie available to jump back in with the first team. Dallas also can give time back to Jourdan Lewis, the slot-corner who did not play against the Rams in a Week 1 loss. But Lewis and Daryl Worley are both available to help there as the battered Cowboys, six-point favorites in the game at AT & T Stadium, work to even their record.