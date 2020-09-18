How To Watch: Cowboys vs. Falcons

Following a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys return home for their 2020 NFL home opener on Sunday, where Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and the dynamic passing attack of the Atlanta Falcons will be waiting for them.

In addition to keeping it here on CowboysSI.com, with our Mike Fisher stationed inside AT & T, Here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Cowboys 0-1/Falcons 0-1

Date/Time: Sunday, September 20 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: AT & T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Lead Official: Brad Rogers

Money Line: Falcons +275, Cowboys -209

Spread: -4

Over/Under: 52.5

Injuries ...

Falcons: Marlon Davidson DT (Doubtful), Charles Harris DE (Out), Kendall Sheffield CB (Out) CB Kendall Sheffield (Out), T Jake Matthews (Questionable)

Cowboys: Blake Jarwin TE (Out), Leighton Vander Esch LB (Out), Sean Lee LB (Out), Cam Erving T (Out), La'el Collins T (Out), Tyron Smith T (Questionable), Anthony Brown CB (Questionable).

"It was really strange playing with no fans," Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said of the Cowboys game vs. the Rams in SoFi Stadium. "I think it will be an advantage (in Arlington) just because you will get some crowd noise, but I'm not really sure how many fans we'll get to have. I don't know if it will be enough to make that much of a difference. But it was definitely weird kind of being out there and just kind of having stale air. In that environment, especially when they're not playing any crowd noise, you really got to bring your own juice, you got to create your own energy."