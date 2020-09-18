SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

How To Watch: Cowboys vs. Falcons

Matt Galatzan

Following a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys return home for their 2020 NFL home opener on Sunday, where Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and the dynamic passing attack of the Atlanta Falcons will be waiting for them. 

READ MORE: Diggs Vs. Julio? Cowboys Rookie 'Has Earned Starting Job'

In addition to keeping it here on CowboysSI.com, with our Mike Fisher stationed inside AT&T, Here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Cowboys 0-1/Falcons 0-1

Date/Time: Sunday, September 20 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Lead Official: Brad Rogers

Money Line: Falcons +275, Cowboys -209

Spread: -4

Over/Under: 52.5

Injuries ...

Falcons: Marlon Davidson DT (Doubtful), Charles Harris DE (Out), Kendall Sheffield CB (Out) CB Kendall Sheffield (Out), T Jake Matthews (Questionable)

Cowboys: Blake Jarwin TE (Out), Leighton Vander Esch LB (Out), Sean Lee LB (Out), Cam Erving T (Out), La'el Collins T (Out), Tyron Smith T (Questionable), Anthony Brown CB (Questionable).

READ MORE: Sound The Cowboys Alarm?

READ MORE: Amari Cooper One-Word Injury Update

"It was really strange playing with no fans," Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said of the Cowboys game vs. the Rams in SoFi Stadium. "I think it will be an advantage (in Arlington) just because you will get some crowd noise, but I'm not really sure how many fans we'll get to have. I don't know if it will be enough to make that much of a difference. But it was definitely weird kind of being out there and just kind of having stale air. In that environment, especially when they're not playing any crowd noise, you really got to bring your own juice, you got to create your own energy."

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Would Kneel for Anthem

Cowboys icon Emmitt Smith says he's dealt with racism throughout the course of his life, specifically, in Dallas.

BriAmaranthus

by

TruBlu4life

Cowboys Vs. Falcons Amari Cooper One-Word Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Atlanta Falcons In NFL Week 2 And Amari Cooper Offers His One-Word Injury Update

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Pinch Of Perspective,' DFW Radio Ratings, Strangest-Ever NFL Home-Opener

Whitt's End: A Dallas Cowboys 'Pinch Of Perspective' ... DFW Sports Radio Ratings ... The Strangest-Ever NFL Home-Opener

Richie Whitt

Sound The Alarm? Cowboys Injury News On Tyron Smith & Amari Cooper

Sound The Alarm? Dallas Cowboys Injury News On Tyron Smith & Amari Cooper As Team Preps For Week 2 visit From Falcons

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Rookie Review: Analyzing Trevon Diggs Debut

Trevon Diggs' last tackle in his Dallas Cowboys debut vs. the Rams was a big one. A Rookie Review of the Alabama product's first NFL outing

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders On Verge Of Taking Over Jackson State - But Can Deion Coach?

Jackson State Is Reportedly Preparing to Hire Former Dallas Cowboys Superstar Deion Sanders As Its Head Coach - Leaving One Glaring Question ...

Mike Fisher

'Open Wide!' Cowboys Injury Report For Thursday Sends Aldon Smith to The Dentist

'Open Wide!' The Dallas Cowboys Injury Report For Thursday Sends Aldon Smith to The Dentist - Before He goes After The Falcons In Week 2; Tyron Smith and Amari Cooper Also Listed

Mike Fisher

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Cowboys Jerry Jones Takes A Stand

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes A Stand ... On The Right Side Of History

Mike Fisher

by

ERichesin1234

Diggs Vs. Julio? Cowboys Rookie 'Has Earned Starting Job,' Says McCarthy

Could It Be Trevon Diggs Vs. Julio Jones When The Falcons Come To Town In Week 2? Dallas Cowboys Rookie CB 'Has Earned Starting Job,' Says Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

First Look: Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Signature Bowling Shoes To Match That 'Feed Me' Tattoo

First Look: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Offers New Signature Bowling Shoes To Match That 'Feed Me' Tattoo

Mike Fisher