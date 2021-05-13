Dallas Cowboys Invite 2 QBs To Camp - With Ben DiNucci As A Reason

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in two former standout college QBs at this weekend's rookie minicamp here at The Star.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in former Illinois State QB Brady Davis for a tryout at this weekend's rookie minicamp here at The Star. Also invited is J.T. Barrett, a former standout at Ohio State, who has been with the Steelers, Saints and Seahawks in the last three seasons.

And the reason for the QB shuffle? Ben DiNucci.

Or at least that is part of the reason - and through no fault of the second-year QB DiNucci.

The Cowboys' initial plan called for DiNucci to participate in the sessions, which begin today and last through Sunday here at The Star. But the NFL reportedly ruled that DiNucci's on-field rookie action made him ineligible for the "Rookie Camp.''

So more arms are needed.

So the Cowboys need some live arms to participate in the camp considering they did not sign a quarterback in the rookie free agent class.

Davis is 6-3, 212 and went undrafted in the recent NFL Draft. Dane Brugler of The Athletic listed Davis 20th at QB, and NFL Draft Bible had some positives to report before he became an UDFA: Christian Uphoff 21st at safety and Drew Himmelman 26th at offensive tackle in his pre NFL Draft rankings.

"Brady has a good size for the quarterback spot, a very strong arm, and he has some major league zip on his throws. He can make all of the NFL throws and hit the deep passes outside the hashes, and the deep underneath passes. Davis has a smooth over-the-top delivery, and he can fit passes in small window spots. He has good overall mechanics, and he steps up strong to throw from his launchpad.''

But ...

"Brady's accuracy skills run hot and cold. He tends not to anticipate a WR's cuts and breaks, and his throws go off the mark. Timing and rapport with his needs to be upgraded.''

QB Dak Prescott, coming off his ankle surgery, is ramping up toward work at The Star and toward training camp in Oxnard. Dallas already employs a host of young journeymen (Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and DiNucci) who are battling for a No. 2 job that the Cowboys would prefer be won by a vet who is not presently employed here.

That was the logic behind the recent visit from experienced NFL backup QB Jeff Driskel, though the search for that right guy continues. It is worth noting that Barrett, 6-2 and 225 and native of Wichita Falls, has NFL experience - not in games, but as a frequent practice-squad member, and could in theory elevate himself to the level of the incumbent backups.

