Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Stretches to TD, Dak Prescott Throws Another vs. Jags

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has now scored in seven straight games.

On the shoulders of running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys came out of the gates early to take a 14-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The Dallas defense came away with a forced fumble and recovery on Jacksonville's first drive of the game, as safety Donovan Wilson secured the fumble of Jags running back Travis Etienne Jr. This helped set up a 10-yard touchdown for Elliott, who spun and stretched his way into the end zone for his 10th score of the season.

Despite a lingering conversation that running back Tony Pollard should be the starter in Dallas, Elliott's numbers have been impressive. He's now found the end zone in seven straight games, which has included two multi-score performances.

The Cowboys defense forced Jacksonville into a three-and-out on the ensuing offensive possession, as Dallas got the ball back with a chance to go up two scores headed into the second quarter.

And eventually ...

Rookie Peyton Henderson catches a Dak strike for a 14-0 lead.

Elliott finished the first quarter with six carries for 32 yards and the touchdown along with one catch for six yards, as the Cowboys held a 7-0 lead over the Jags.

