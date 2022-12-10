Dallas Cowboys receiver James Washington is ready to make his debut as on Saturday, as expected, he moved from his 21-day window and on to the active roster.

After suffering a foot injury back in training camp, the former Pittsburgh Steeler has been on the sidelines watching his team go 9-3 in his absence.

But Sunday's game against the 1-10-1 Houston Texans looms as a time for Washington to see his first snaps of the season, especially if you ask Mike McCarthy.

"Based off Wednesday's and Thursday's practices, I think he's ready to go," McCarthy said.

So can we add another weapon for Dak Prescott and the offense that isn't Odell Beckham Jr.? It looks that way.

"Yea, most definitely," Prescott said. "Over the past couple of weeks, seeing him out there and being able to feel comfortable within himself — his timing — I'm confident in him.”

Dallas gears up for the lowly Texans to visit AT&T Stadium, maybe a good spot for Washington to ease in. He has played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Steelers, and during that time, he has caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While Washington has been getting his feet underneath him over the last few weeks, there has been one constant theme regarding the former Steeler.

Speed.

Fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb has gotten a first-hand glimpse of what Washington can bring to a Cowboys offense already putting up numbers for fun.

"I've been playing against him since college," Lamb said. "To see him out here running around in practice — very explosive. He's your deep-threat guy so just be careful, is all I'm gonna say."

For a team averaging 27.8 points per game (third in the NFL), adding a deep threat like Washington will only spread the field for Prescott. With the playoffs looming large, having yet another weapon to test out on Sunday against the Texans will be perfect as Dallas looks to reel in the Philadelphia Eagles for the division title.

