Texans Plan to 'Sneak Up' on Cowboys: Another Trap Game?

The Houston Texans (1-10-1) became the first team to be eliminated from postseason contention this season after dropping their seventh consecutive game in a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at home last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) slaughtered Houston's AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, after scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter and forcing five turnovers.

Not surprisingly, the Cowboys are whopping 17-point favorites in this weekend's game at AT&T Stadium, the largest spread in the NFL this season.

None of that, however, is deterring Texans coach Lovie Smith from having confidence in his team to pull off the monumental upset on Sunday. If anything, Smith sees it as an opportunity for the lowly Texans to "sneak up" on a Cowboys team that has proven itself as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

"They're normally one of the teams that you have to deal with," Smith said. "That's why it's a great opportunity for us. One of the best football teams in the NFL right now. We're not playing our ball, but we're improving. Could be a heck of a chance for us to sneak up on them."

Still, Smith paid his respects to a Cowboys offense that is scoring the fourth-most points per game this season (27.8) behind a handful of elite offensive weapons that could gash a Texans defense that is allowing the most rushing yards per game (169.1), and the 10th-most points per game (23.9).

"Offensively, you start with Dak," Smith said. "Outstanding player ... can make all of the throws, they're different when he's out there. We know about the running backs, two excellent running backs. Lamb's a heck of a receiver."



But while the names on Dallas' offense have become some of the most recognizable in the league, it's an elite Cowboys defense that leads the league in sacks (48) and is allowing the third-fewest points per game (17.2) that could prove troublesome for a stumbling Texans offense.

"And on the defensive side, yeah, Micah Parsons is good but it's so much more than him," Smith said. "There's a reason why they're (one of the leaders) in their division right now."

It's clear that the Cowboys won't be "sneaking up" on anyone anytime soon after some of the performances they've had this season. But even with the slimmest of chances, Smith's remaining confident in his team's ability to catch Dallas slacking.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!