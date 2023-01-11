Cowboys Ex WR James Washington Signs With Giants

NFL sources told CowboysSI.com on Tuesday afternoon that James Washington - cut last week by Dallas - is in New York to sign with the Giants.

FRISCO - There are those in Dallas who think the playoff-bound Cowboys might be a bit shorthanded at the wideout position beyond CeeDee Lamb. Those critics will be stunned to learn that another NFC East playoff team is interested in gobbling up a receiver who wasn't good enough to stick at The Star.

NFL sources told CowboysSI.com on Tuesday afternoon that James Washington - cut last week by Dallas - is in New York for a workout with the Giants. And on Wednesday, they are doing the deal, with the wideout to begin on the practice squad.

The Cowboys hold Washington in high regard, but he was released by Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season, what turned out to be a Week 18 loss at Washington, in part because the team has turned to newly signed T.Y. Hilton to contribute alongside Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown.

That group will be featured Monday in the Cowboys at Bucs playoff game.

Hilton, the former Colts star, has paid off immediate dividends in Dallas. Washington, on the other hand, came to Dallas as an offseason free agent but the former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher suffered a foot injury at the start of training camp in Oxnard, forcing him to sit out while on IR for much of the season.

Washington, 26 and a former second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, played just 15 offensive snaps in the two games after his return from the injured reserve, and he did not catch a pass.

Like, the Cowboys, the Giants are also in the playoffs, with a meeting brewing in Minnesota. But they do so with some issues at receiver, where Darius Slayton is the team's top pass-catcher followed by unremarkable helpers Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James.

The Cowboys have harbored some hope that Washington might boomerang back to Dallas on the practice squad. But for fans of the Texas native Washington, a roster spot with the Giants might be much more fun to watch.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!