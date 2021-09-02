Michael Irvin (and Tim Tebow) Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN 'First Take'

We're told Smith personally pushed Irvin to accept an offer to do a Monday morning "NFL postgame show'' on ESPN.

FRISCO - A week ago, our Mike Fisher wrote:

ESPN is making moves with its morning show, "First Take,'' which stars the ubiquitous Dallas Cowboys fake-hater Stephen A. Smith.

Could it also star the loquacious Cowboys real-lover Michael Irvin?

And that is now happening. ESPN has announced that Irvin will be the lead character as part of a rotating cast that will also include Tim Tebow.

It'll be Irvin on Mondays. And as Fish wrote previously, it'll be because, in part, Smith made a personal pitch. From Fish:

The facts: ESPN, and Smith himself, have pitched to the Hall-of-Fame receiver the idea of a daily show. Irvin, formerly at ESPN but now employed by NFL Network (but in the final year of his contract there, it so happens) has balked at the idea of that sizable commitment.

So, I'm told, Smith is personally pushing Irvin to accept an offer to do a Monday morning "NFL postgame show'' on ESPN.

What is the on-the-record response from the Cowboys legend Irvin?

"Fish,'' he told me on Tuesday afternoon, "how many times in the last 32 years have I given you a 'no comment''?

"Never,'' I told him.

"Well,'' Irving chortled, "you're about to experience a first.''

But now it's on the record. It's a show. Per ESPN, it will feature others: "Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose will be joined by a wide variety of contributors: Paul Finebaum, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Kimberley A. Martin, Monica McNutt, Jessica Mendoza, Chiney Ogwumike, Dan Orlovsky, Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, Brian Windhorst, Damien Woody and many more.”

But in Cowboys Nation? This is going to be all about the Hall-of-Famer Irvin. And Irvin a friend and admirer of Smith, is going to be all over your TV.

