Cowboys vs. Colts WATCH: Malik Hooker Burns Former Team Again with Scoop N' Score

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has revenge on his mind. Or maybe that's just the cliché talking.

Either way, his performance Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts, his former team, is certainly a story that writes itself.

After snagging an interception at the end of the first half that led to a Dallas touchdown, Hooker showed he had more highlights on his mind. The sixth-year pro all but shut the door on his former team in the fourth quarter as he picked up a fumble from Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and returned it 38 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a 34-19 lead.

It marked the first-career touchdown for Hooker and the third defensive touchdown for Dallas this season. It was also the first time a Cowboys player has snagged an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown since Dennis Thurman did it in 1983.



Hooker, who 41 total tackles and one interception entering Week 13, was drafted No. 15 overall by the Colts in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was college teammates with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2015.

But after four seasons and seven total interceptions with the Colts, the team moved on. But Indianapolis' loss is Dallas' gain, something that has truly come to fruition in a Sunday night showdown that has turned into a blowout in the Cowboys' favor.

