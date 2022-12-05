"Be like Mike" took on a new meaning Sunday night at AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup in a 54-19 decimation over the Indianapolis Colts.

OK, so maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves. But Gallup certainly had his own Michael Jordan impression in the win, putting on his own version of "The Flu Game" after entering Week 13 with a questionable tag due to an illness.

With four catches for 23 yards and two touchdown grabs, Gallup seemed to shed off the illness that's been stuck with him and numerous other Cowboys (9-3) throughout the week. But even he admitted that a blowout victory over the Colts (4-8-1) didn't cure anything.

"I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve been sick all week," Gallup said. "I don’t feel that great. But a little flu game, we’ll take it."

After scoring in his season debut against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 2, Gallup had failed to reach to find the end zone for about a two-month stretch. But he managed to post a season-high in catches (five) and receiving yards (63) in the 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants.

He was due a trip to the end zone headed into Sunday night's meeting with the Colts, but the occasional head-to-head matchup with Indianapolis All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore was going to make that hard to come by.

But Gallup took advantage when Gilmore focused his attention on Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and scored twice as a result.

"It feels great," Gallup said. "Knowing that you can do that when you’re not at your best. That’s just a big motivator for the next games when you aren’t feeling great. So big boost, big boost."

It was the first multi-score game for Gallup since the second-to-last game of the 2020 season when he posted six grabs for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday's performance could be a major stepping stone for Gallup as the final stretch of the season approaches. And along the way, he can focus on getting back to MG rather than pulling another MJ.

"Dak’s helping me out a lot, letting me get touches and stuff like that," Gallup said. "Just getting that confidence back and getting back to MG."

The Cowboys - who are of course also dealing with the idea of another receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. - host the Houston Texans (1-10-1) on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!