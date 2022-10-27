Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant are used to posts, having undoubtedly run the route hundreds of times. Retirement and Lone Star State immortality, however, has brought a new meaning to the word.

The latest meeting of the famed "88 Club" had a special guest in attendance, as rapper Post Malone, whose ongoing Twelve Karat Tour is working its way through Texas (including a Wednesday night show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth), was there for wine, football ... and a lasting wager.

The idea of a championship was hot on the minds of the group, especially after Dallas' 5-2 start that has them on relatively stable ground in the NFC playoff race. As if the modern Cowboys didn't have enough pressure in ending a championship drought that's approaching three decades, Irvin proposes to his guests that, if the team makes it to the 57th edition in Glendale this winter, they "replicate" the meal in Arizona on the Wednesday before kickoff.

Meals, however, offer temporary euphoria ... so Malone literally puts skin in the game, playing into his propensity for tattoos.

"If the Cowboys win the Super Bowl," Malone proposed, "I get an 88 on my forehead."

Malone's statement causes further hollering, met with enthusiasm by all. Irvin later took to Twitter to share Malone's promise and inform the current Cowboys, including current digit-bearer CeeDee Lamb, of their new championship goal.

Malone's forehead is perhaps one of the few spots that he's left un-inked: the nine-time Grammy Award nominee is said to have at least 79 tattoos.

While much has been made about the Cowboys' postseason fortunes ... or lack thereof ... perhaps the Arizona setting works in their favor. After all, the Grand Canyon State hosted the last Lombardi Trophy hoist partly headlined by Irvin, as the Cowboys took home a 27-17 decision from the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe to win Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

Burdened with a new purpose, the Cowboys' quest for cranial real estate continues on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium when they battle the Chicago Bears (12 p.m. CT, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!