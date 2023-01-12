"When we're healthy," Bucs receiver Mike Evans says with the Cowboys on the playoff horizon, "It doesn't matter who the DBs are."

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a listless 26-6 defeat to the Washington Commanders and will continue moving forward without two key contributors at cornerback in Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown.

To make matters worse, Dallas is set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night - hardly an easy task for a beat-up secondary.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Cowboys will be slowing the Buccaneers' star receivers, headlined by Mike Evans, a four-time Pro Bowler who had 10 receptions for 207 yards in his last outing just under two weeks ago.

And even though rookie corner DaRon Bland has impressed in spurts, Evans smells blood in the water with the Cowboys' defensive backs.

"I mean they're down at corner; they got two guys injured," Evans said. "They were solid players. The backup is solid, been watching more film on him. No. 26, he's made some plays, but ...

"When we're healthy, it doesn't matter who the DBs are."

Evans added that Cowboys Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs is "really good," but he's hoping to see "a lot of Cover 1" - only further stressing his belief that he and the rest of Tampa Bay's receivers can win any individual matchup.

Dallas has allowed over 300 passing yards just twice this year, coming in Weeks 15 and 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, but its overall defensive play has slipped, with three of the last four opponents scoring at least 26 points.

The Cowboys' battle to slow down Brady, Evans and the rest of the Buccaneers offense begins at 7:15 p.m. Monday. … with Diggs and friends hoping to prove how much they really do “matter.”

