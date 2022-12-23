Cowboys Ex, Jets Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Gambling

Dallas Cowboys ex Miles Austin has been hit with a major punishment from the NFL due to reported gambling.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver and current New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy, per reports Friday from ESPN.

The suspension length will be for a year at the minimum, but Austin plans to appeal the suspension, per the report.

Austin, who is in his second season as the Jets receivers coach, initially joined the team when coach Robert Salah arrived in 2021. He did not coach in Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin played eight of his 10 NFL seasons in Dallas. He was named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 2009 and 2010, which were his only two 1,000-yard seasons.

During his time with the Cowboys, Austin served as one of the top passing options for quarterback Tony Romo. He finished his Cowboys career with 301 catches, 4,481 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. Austin also had 11 carries for 94 yards and another score while with the Cowboys.

Austin spent one season apiece with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2015. He remains eighth on the Cowboys' all-time receiving yards list.

