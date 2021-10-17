Cowboys Halftime: Mistakes Cost Dallas

    • October 17, 2021
    Cowboys Halftime: Dallas Trails New England 14-10

    The Cowboys are taking on the 'new' 2-3 Patriots in Foxboro and trail at the half
    The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys traveled to Foxboro, Massachusetts for an afternoon matchup against the 2-3 New England Patriots on Sunday, as the Dallas offense continues to roll against opposing defenses.

    During the first half, it's the Patriots' offense that's on display early as the two teams combined for three touchdowns in the first 10:10 of the game. New England scored two touchdowns in its first seven offensive plays. 

    Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a perfect 4-for-4 passing with 65 yards during the two scoring drives, as was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who connected on his first 10.

    Penalties seem to be the theme of the day early for Dallas, which had five early flags thrown its way for 56 yards. The penalties hurt the Cowboys on third-down plays, leaving third and longs, and nullifying a long pass completion from Prescott to receiver Cedric Wilson. 

    The Cowboys also attempted to flex their muscles in the first quarter with two fourth-down conversion attempts, being successful on the second, extending the drive. The first attempt was unsuccessful, leading to a short field for New England, resulting in its first touchdown drive.

    Prescott was showing off his arm early in the game, with 161 yards passing the first quarter, the most by any quarterback in the NFL this season. The Cowboys had also run 25 offensive plays to New England's seven as the second quarter started, however, the scoreboard still showed the Patriots leading 14-7.

    The Patriots did not have a single third-down situation until late in the half with 5:21 remaining.

    The second quarter saw more opportunities for Dallas as Prescott was able to connect through the air often, but their best opportunity stalled at the New England 12-yard line as the Cowboys had to settle for a Greg Zuerlein 30-yard field goal.

    Special teams continue to shine and came up big for Dallas as linebacker Luke Gifford blocked a Patriots punt, giving the offense the ball at the New England 17 yard line, which resulted in a  drive for Dallas late in the half. 

    The Cowboys had an opportunity for a touchdown, but it was ruled Prescott fumbled the ball before crossing the plane of the goal line, which was recovered by New England in the end zone. 

    New England will receive the second-half kick, leading Dallas 14-10.

