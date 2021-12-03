Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'A Win Is A Win'

    Cowboys look to get hot after November rough patch
    

    The malaise that’s vexed hit the Dallas Cowboys in November may not have passed completely, as there was a good deal of uneasiness in Thursday night’s 27-17 win at the New Orleans Saints.

    But it sure is easier to build off a victory, especially with a 10-day break in the schedule. The Cowboys opened December without coach Mike McCarthy and others as a COVID-19 outbreak hit The Star.

    “A win is a win. It means a lot,” Dak Prescott said. “The adversity we’ve had, we’ve faced coming off the last two weeks and then coming in this week and being hit with the COVID, losing the head coach this week. So many people stepped up.”

    After dropping their last two games and three of four, the Cowboys improved to 8-4 and tightened their grip on the NFC East. No matter what happens this weekend, Dallas will have no worse than a two-game division lead before its next game Dec. 12 against Washington.

    The Football Team (5-6) is currently the Cowboys’ closest competitor in the NFC East. Washington is at the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) on Sunday.

    Regardless of the outcome of the visit to the WFT, the following week, the Cowboys will leave that game still leading the division.

