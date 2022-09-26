Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3 Monday

The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys' season started off with headlines left and right. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 in Week 1, it was also announced that quarterback Dak Prescott would be out for the foreseeable future and need surgery on his hand. 

Many counted Dallas out at that point, chalking 2022 up as a lost season. However, that proved to be a rush to judgement, as quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to an unlikely upset against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Now, Dallas is preparing for a first NFC East matchup of the year, as they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Dallas starting the season 1-1 with two tough matchups and without their star quarterback is seen as an achievement in itself. However, the Giants are 2-0 ... and so are the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Winning this NFC East matchup could prove critical. In order to do so, there are a few keys to victory against New York.

Three Keys for Week 3 ...

1) The Giants offense runs through running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing yards per game and is averaging an astounding 6.1 yards per carry over the first two weeks. The first step to victory for Dallas is taking No. 26 out of the game for the Giants.

Additionally, if Dallas can neutralize the New York rushing attack with Barkley - armed with the believe that the Giants are short-handed in terms of other reliable offensive weapons -  it will force Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to carry the load ... which bodes well for Dallas' chances. 

2) Jones can be ball-hawkedJones has averaged roughly 10 interceptions a season over his first three seasons, as well as 12 fumbles per season. Translation: Jones is pretty loose when it comes turning the ball over. If Cowboys "lion-backer'' Micah Parsons (readying for his "Flu Game'') and the rest of the Dallas defensive line can get after Jones, expect a couple turnovers from the Giants signal caller. 

If that happens, Rush will have shorter fields to work with, allowing him to play his best game on Monday.

3) "Establish the Run'' isn't just a cliche. Dallas needs to establish a run game of its own. Why? Not doing so will be asking Rush and the likes of Noah Brown to do too much ... and not doing so will be passing on taking advantage of a New York softness. 

The Giants are allowing 4.9 yards per carry over the first two weeks, putting them in the bottom 10 of the league in that regard. If Dallas can get running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard going against New York, it will keep Parsons (who, seriously, is currently battling an illness) and the defense fresh while limiting unnecessary exposure for Rush.

If the Dallas Cowboys can contain Barkley, force Jones into bad decisions and establish the run, they put themselves in the best position to win, while getting their first divisional win of the season.

