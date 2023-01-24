Giant Odds: Cowboys Betting Favorite to Sign New York RB Saquon Barkley?

If Dallas is unable - or unwilling - to retain Ezekiel Elliott and/or Tony Pollard this offseason, Saquon Barkley could be a viable option.

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads at the running back position this offseason.

After a disappointing and premature exit from the NFL Playoffs, they face a ton of roster questions. Not the least of which involves the backfield duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Both are poised to become free agents in March.

The Cowboys' division rival New York Giants have a similar situation with their fifth-year back and soon-to-be-free-agent Saquon Barkley. Elliott says he'll take a pay cut to stay in Dallas and Giants' management is saying all the right things about re-signing Barkley, but just in case ...

According to BetOnline, Dallas has +750 odds of becoming Barkley's 2023 home, sixth-best among teams listed. The Ravens (+400), Bills (+536), Broncos (+500), Jets (+600) and Patriots (+700) are the only teams given a better chance of landed him.

Dallas will soon have to make decisions on both Pollard and Elliott. Pollard, who had surgery on Tuesday to repair a high ankle sprain, was injured in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Elliott is still under contract, but is slated for a cap hit of $16.7 million in 2023, and could be a casualty of his salary situation.

If the Cowboys are unable, or unwilling, to retain Elliott and/or Pollard, Barkley could certainly be a viable option for the club in 2023.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!