Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has credited the team's preparation as the catalyst for the 31-14 blowout win over the Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys finally sent the Bogeyman packing, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in an outstanding performance at Raymond James Stadium.

And to coach Mike McCarthy, the approach to the Dak Prescott-led victory - one that as a matter of record truly is "historic'' - wasn't about "history'' at all.

"History is important,'' McCarthy said. "But this was about the 2022 Cowboys and Buccaneers. I know that might not be sexy, but that's how we go.''

"Not sexy''?

What kind of "America's Team'' is this?

Cowboys quarterback Prescott was coming off a horrendous game against the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Many were a little nervous about what Dak and the offense would produce on Monday night, but it showed up and showed out.

How?

"Preparation, easy," Prescott said. "Just knowing what this group is capable of doing, not getting frustrated, and I can't say I didn't last week. But this week, none of that. I couldn't allow that to get in my head. I couldn't allow it to change how I play this game."

That preparation was the catalyst for complete domination by the Cowboys. With everything going against them heading into Monday night's game, including history, it didn't seem to phase a team that many had picked to lay another egg in the playoffs.

They didn't.

The offense, after two consecutive three-and-outs, got into a rhythm, and the defense showed why it was called "Doomsday 4" earlier in the season.

Prescott mentioned the ability not to let the Week 18 performance get in his head against the Buccaneers.

After starting the game with three straight incompletions, those demons were knocking on the door. But if there's one player who can overcome that kind of adversity, it's Dak.

After starting 0-3, Prescott then rattled off 11 straight completions as the offense got going and in a hurry.

Dak finished perhaps his best-ever game in the NFL with 305 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown, completed 75.8 percent of his passes, and had a rating of 143.3 in a performance head coach Mike McCarthy called "as good as I've seen."

In a week that has seen many doubt Prescott's ability to lead the team in a pressure environment, he delivered and then some.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. For the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, the preparation during the week was the catalyst for slaying the Bogeyman and sending him into oblivion.

But not for history's sake. As far as Prescott and McCarthy are concerned, it was for the sake of advancement in the playoffs - one of the "sexiest'' things in sports.

