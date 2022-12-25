Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs had some visible mishaps in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys can breath easier knowing they came away with a crucial 40-34 Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

But despite some game-changing plays by the Dallas defense late to help power toward a win, the Eagles offense was a little too comfortable for most of the game, as the Cowboys secondary allowed Philly receivers DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown to both go over 100 yards receiving while backup quarterback Gardner Minshew -- who was filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts -- to post the second-highest passing yardage total of his career (355 yards).

While it's impossible to direct all the fault at one player, Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs didn't hesitate to announce shortly after the game that he's shouldering the blame for some "bad ball."

"Bad ball on my part, I appreciate my brothers having my back," Diggs tweeted. "#CowboysNation merry Christmas!"

Diggs, the league's interception king last season, has also developed a reputation for often being too aggressive at trying to get takeaways. While switching between coverage against Brown and Smith, he was burned more than a few times.

On the first big play of the game, Brown shook Diggs out of his shoes with an impressive 48-yard catch. Diggs was left chasing Brown and was unable to get the angle on him for a tackle right away, as the Eagles No. 1 receiving option managed to pick up more yardage.

Diggs has now gone five straight games without recording a pass deflection or interception. He clearly wanted to get one on a crucial fourth down in the third quarter.

But the Eagles used his aggression against him on a clever call, as Minshew faked the hand-off and short throw to the flat before finding Smith, who Diggs was supposed to be guarding, all alone in the end zone.

Diggs has become heavily criticized for each mistake he makes due to the notoriety he's made for himself following an All-Pro season last year.

But before the criticisms started ringing in just like the new year, he made sure to beat the Twitter haters to the punch.

Dallas (11-4) remains in contention for the divisional crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the win. The Cowboys will now take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Thursday.

