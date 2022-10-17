Cowboys ‘QB Controversy’ Killed - By Cooper Rush vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Comeback?

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has more than exceeded expectations this season. However, in the teams's 26-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Rush reminded everyone exactly what he is: a backup. Nothing more.

Amidst the four-game win streak that Rush and Dallas were enjoying before Sunday's loss, arguments for the backup to take starting quarterback Dak Prescott's job upon his return from injury began to materialize.

What a bunch of baloney.

Rush has been solid for Dallas this season ... in what he's been asked to do, which is to simply not lose games offensively while letting the defense win them. However, the loss to Philly showed how much of a handicap that can be.

Dallas sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts four times while holding the Philadelphia run game to just 3.5 yards per carry. The bigger issue was, Dallas turned the ball over three times. More specifically, Rush threw three interceptions. Additionally, Rush was 18 of 38 on the night for just 181 passing yards. The defense did its part - well, except for allowing a late crushing TD drive -but Rush displayed his issues winning a football game when the opposing offense forces him to go score-for-score.

As if Prescott leading Dallas to the No. 1 total offense last year, or setting the single-season Cowboys passing touchdown record wasn't enough, Sunday just served as another reminder for how invaluable he is to the offense.

Yes, fans and the media were quick to rush to judgement when they called the Cowboys season “over” after Prescott's injury.

Nonetheless, the calls for Rush to displace Prescott were just as premature, as shown in an embarrassing NFC East loss on Sunday. Now, Dallas prepares to welcome back Prescott with open arms for next week's showdown against the Detroit Lions.

“That’s my plan,” Dak said … and it is a far better plan than the Rush plan.

