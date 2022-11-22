Cowboys 'Pissed-Off Gut-Check' Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''

Dallas now moves to 7-3 while the Vikings dropped just their second game, but still have a fine 8-2 record.

But in a way, the Packers' loss, which saw the Cowboys give up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead for the first time in the franchise's history, is what receiver CeeDee Lamb thinks the team needed.

"We definitely need a gut check every now and then," Lamb said. "Hopefully, it won't lead to a loss but every now and then you have to check your engine."

Dak Prescott played arguably his best game since returning from his thumb injury, completing 22 of his 25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dallas offense was rolling early and raced out to a 23-3 lead at half time. The Cowboys then piled on another 14-points in the third quarter to essentially end the game. For Lamb, the ability to play at the high level they did against Minnesota for the rest of the season is there.

"Most definitely the potential is there," Lamb said. "We understand what we have in this locker room and playing less than that just pisses us off as a unit - as much work as we put in to get to this point."

Micah Parsons said midweek that the collapse at Green Bay wouldn't happen again. Well, once Dallas got up by two scores, the Cowboys never looked back and kept their foot on the gas.

While the win was the perfect response to last Sunday's loss and somewhat of a statement win, Prescott spoke of an even-keel mental approach.

"We just gotta hold each other accountable," said Prescott. "This team can be special, but we've gotta take it one game at a time. We can't have a winning hangover and start smelling ourselves after this win. It's about turning the page and getting in tomorrow and being our best tomorrow."

And what's "tomorrow''? Preparation for more of the same, as the 7-3 Giants roll into town for a Thanksgiving visit.

