Cowboys Plan To Add Another QB Backup To Dak: NFL Draft

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are seriously considering adding another body to the Dak Prescott-led quarterback room, with the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft the next natural step to doing so.

"Certainly, we'll keep our eye on'' the position,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said recently, the idea being that Dallas might use that "eye'' in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

The Cowboys currently have four guys under contract through next season: Prescott, Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci, and Cooper Rush. That, head coach Mike McCarthy said, is about “competition.''

“It’s definitely a position we’ll continue to look at,” McCarthy told the media in a March 25 press conference here at The Star.

Some in the building do like Gilbert, who completed 21-of-38 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception last year in a Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh.

But Dallas also has done its homework on this class. McCarthy has seen Ohio State’s Justin Fields in person. QBs coach Doug Nussmeier has done the same with Texas A&M's Kellen Mond. The Cowboys know well Stanford's Davis Mills, Shane Buechele of SMU and ex-Longhorns starter Sam Ehlinger.

“Just being in the Texas area, growing up in Texas, it was kind of a surreal moment for me, being able to meet with coaches from the Cowboys,'' Ehlinger said. "And obviously, I know that they’re a Super Bowl-caliber team, and it was a really cool moment for me to be able to meet with them and it was awesome.”

The Cowboys' QB move doesn't have to come in the NFL Draft. There could be a vet free agent in their future, too. But the draft comes first. So that future might be now.

