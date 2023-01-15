Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott knows what the offense needs to do in order to advance in the playoffs ... establish that identity.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in the last playoff game of the schedule.

With the Cowboys' season on the line and coming off a horrible outing against the Washington Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott had a blunt message for those questioning exactly what Dallas needs to do offensively after only scoring six points last Sunday.

"We know our identity as a team," Elliott said. "We know what we need to do as an offense to get going."

That identity might just start with the "Dine and Dash" duo of Elliott and Tony Pollard. Held to a season-low of just 64 rushing yards against the Commanders, which included just 10 yards for Elliott and 19 for Pollard, there is room for improvement.

But after such a poor showing, how does the Dallas offense get the running game going again?

"Getting back to the basics, locking in on our fundamentals and our execution,'' Zeke said. "And just making sure we're doing everything we need to do between now and Monday night to put our best foot forward."

Those fundamentals have paved the way for what on-balance was a good rushing attack through 17 games for the Cowboys. A whopping 13 times Dallas has surpassed 100 rushing yards in a game that includes a stretch of 11 straight.

Eight times over 150 rushing yards and twice over 200 yards shows the power that Elliott and Pollard have when they get rolling. When Dallas rushed for over 100 yards, it has a 10-3 record. That is a good formula to use on Monday night.

With the regular season now done and dusted, "playoff football'' takes on a whole new meaning. Receiver CeeDee Lamb said earlier in the week the team needs to "flip a switch, for Zeke, looking into the eyes of his teammates tells its own story.

"There's a little more sense of urgency," Elliott said. "They know the playoffs are here. It's kind of like a fresh season. I thought the guys looked ready; I liked the look in the guys' eyes. I think this team is ready."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!