The two Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks both saw game time this season, but how did they both perform? An inside look at Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

The quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys? From Dak Prescott's ability to put up points to his interception spike to the solid work of backup Cooper Rush, it's the talk of the town.

And it wasn't good enough.

"Dak's been through some things this year and last year as far as injury," coach Mike McCarthy said in review of Prescott's 2022 campaign. "Hs ability to come back from injury was outstanding. His resilience is exactly what you're hoping for. I don't think there's a man more respected in that locker room.

"I think when you take a step back and take the emotion out of how our season ended, there's an incredible amount of productivity. ... Dak did some great things.''

Agreed, as in 12 regular-season games this season, Dak threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, a 91.1 passer rating …

And those 15 nasty interceptions. And there's where McCarthy offers an honest "but.''

"As long as I've been doing this, you're always working to improve the quarterback," McCarthy said. "... One of the big emphasis this year was games of 70-percent completions. We improved in that area ... (But) turnovers are obviously a huge negative area.

"I think this will all be part of how we look at our offense,'' McCarthy said, guaranteeing a review and repair of details gone wrong. "We're not just going to change the date on how we do things in 2023 - I promise you that."

By "change the date,'' McCarthy means that Dallas won't put out tape by doing the exact same thing and then labeling the tape "2023'' and crossing out the "2022'' label. And by pointing out the "70 percent,'' he is revealing a behind-the-scenes point of emphasis.

Prescott's playoff performances perfectly represent how Jekyll-and-Hyde he has too often been. He was just about perfect against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...then not so much against the San Francisco 49ers a week later.

Those inconsistencies have many wanting Dallas to move off Dak (they won't, and CowboysSI.com covered the reasons extensively). Rather, Dallas has a reason to try and get the best out of Prescott. The 40-3 hammering of the Minnesota Vikings and then the 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles demonstrate that.

Dak was a driving force for one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Dallas finished as the fourth-best offense in the league (averaging 27.5 points per) and had four games of over 40 points, along with seven of 25-plus.

There is undeniably something to work with there.

As for Rush. He can be credited with the Cowboys even having a chance at making the playoffs. After Prescott's thumb injury in Week 1 vs. the Buccaneers, many thought the season was over.

But Rush steadied the ship as he played "game manager'' and rattled off four consecutive wins against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Commanders before narrowly losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Such was Rush's performance level in Dak's absence that a "quarterback controversy'' engulfed the fanbase.

Rush finished with 1051 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions (all coming against the Eagles). ...

And now he can use his 4-1 record as a starter as a springboard to free agency. What does the NFL think Rush is worth? We're about to find out?

How good can Prescott be? How can McCarthy help him get there?

"The quarterback has a bright light on them,'' McCarthy said. "So, I think it's important to make sure we go back through everything. We came up short. We're all a part of it, and it starts with me.''

