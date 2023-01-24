Dak Prescott failed to live up to his efforts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Dallas Cowboys were pushed out of the postseason. So ... Colin Cowherd is calling for a trade.

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end again at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 19-12 loss is a bitter pill to swallow, considering defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit did enough to win the game.

But ...

Dak and the offense were found wanting again in the biggest spots. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd stated on his talk show "The Herd'' that the time has come for the Cowboys to field calls for their franchise quarterback.

"Dak now has the same (number of) playoff wins as Brock Purdy," Cowherd said. "I've said it for years, he's Kirk Cousins with a better brand. It's time to start drafting quarterbacks. Dak doesn't have much of a market, nobody would want him for that price tag. But I'd make calls."

Dak finished the season throwing interceptions in every game, but three, as the turnovers continued to haunt the quarterback as he threw two against San Francisco.

But it is more than just the turnovers that have Cowherd wanting Dallas to field calls for Dak. It's his performances of late, particularly against two rookie quarterbacks, both of which had Prescott's number.

​"I watched Dak play against two rookie quarterbacks in three weeks, Sam Howell [Washington Commanders] and Brock Purdy," Cowherd said. "Dak was the least effective of all three. ... You're paying the Ferrari price, and in big games, Dak is a [Honda] Civic. It's time to make calls. It's time to get on the phone, see what you got out there. This isn't working."

The biggest issue to Dallas if it was to move off Dak is his contract. With two years to run on his four-year, $160 million deal, Prescott has a dead cap hit of $89 million in 2023 per spotrac.com. Yikes.

Add to that, he has a $49 million cap hit in next season as well. Is there a team that is willing to eat that in its entirety? Likely no.

Owner Jerry Jones remained steadfast in his support of Prescott after the loss to the 49ers, but if the noise around his quarterback's failure grows louder, will he be forced into a decision?

We all know what Dak means to the locker room. He is the leader, and players gravitate toward him. But at the same time, players want success and seven years with Dak is a big enough sample size to know what you have at the quarterback position.

As our Mike Fisher discusses in this Dak analysis video ... A trade won't work. Cutting him won't work. Work within some game-plan philosophical parameters and don't make him something he's not. ... and maybe this can still work.

