JB's in Big D: Cowboys Welcome Jonas Brothers Back to Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys fans who also adore The Jonas Brothers had to wait a little bit before their passions intertwined again ... at least it was only until 2022 rather than the Year 3000.

The team announced on Tuesday that the band will perform during halftime of the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium, making history in the process: since the team began the entertaining tradition as part of their partnership with The Salvation Army in 1996, no performer had ever had the honor of taking over Dallas' holiday turf twice.

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, will thus become the first act to do so, having previously earned the honor in 2008 during the final Thanksgiving showcase at Texas Stadium.

"The Jonas Brothers' passion and generous spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the challenges facing so many millions of people this year," Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said in a statement from the team. "We are thrilled to have the Jonas Brothers perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I know will inspire hope and generosity."

The halftime show has been staged to raise awareness and funds for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, an annual holiday charitable drive first begun in 1891. Country star Luke Combs performed during last year's contest, a 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (featuring newly-minted Cowboy Jonathan Hankins).

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," the band said. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

Ironically, both the Cowboys' Thanksgiving opponent and halftime entertainment will take on a New Jersey theme: this holiday season, Dallas (5-2) will welcome in the New York Giants (6-1), who play their home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ ... a half-hour drive from where the Jonas Brothers grew up in Wycoff. The group, which is in the fourth year of its revival after a five-plus year hiatus, previously passed through Dallas during last year's Remember This Tour, performing at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park.

