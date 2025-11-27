Cowboys' Thanksgiving concessions menu adds innovative meal vs Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving 58 times, and have played in all but two (1975 and 1977) since making their holiday debut in 1966.

The Cowboys are 34-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving, and will hope to add to the win total when the team welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Because of the history of Dallas on Thanksgiving, the team is well-equiped to make sure everyone feels at home for Turkey Day, and that will once again be the case in Week 13 with some unique and innovating Thanksgiving meal offerings.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes custom Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving fit

Approximately 90,000 fans are expected in attendance and will have an opportunity to try on the Thanksgiving Egg Roll, Thanksgiving Bowl, and Thanksgiving Handpie.

Dallas was proud to show off its special Thanksgiving offerings on social media.

The largest Thanksgiving meal in the world may well be served at AT&T Stadium, with 90k fans expected for the Cowboys. Included in the menu is the Thanksgiving Roll (egg roll), Thanksgiving Bowl and Thanksgiving Hand Pie. pic.twitter.com/3ls6hwsz9s — Tim Newcomb (@tdnewcomb) November 25, 2025

Hopefully everyone can stay awake for the second half after going into a food coma thanks to the Thanksgiving specials.

Let's take a more detailed look at the offerings.

MORE: Cowboys list key cornerback among Week 13 inactives vs. Chiefs

Thanksgiving Pie

Lions, Cowboys Offering Thanksgiving Staples On Stadium Menus For Turkey Day Games https://t.co/6KMz5rC4HJ pic.twitter.com/IBvMWgg56J — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2025

The Thanksgiving Pie is described as "sort of like a chicken pot pie packed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy," according to FOX 4 Dallas.

It is a new offering for the 2025 menu, and joins the classic egg rolls, Thanksgiving Bowl, and Thanksgiving Sandwich in a more stadium friendly way.

We'll have to see how many fans in attendance rush to social media to share their own experiences with the Thanksgiving special.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, so make sure to get your popcorn -- or Thanksgiving leftovers -- ready for the big game. The legendary Jim Nantz and Dallas legend Tony Romo will be on the call, with Tracy Wolfson providing updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview

Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable

Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB