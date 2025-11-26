Dallas Cowboys face 'turning point' vs Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

The Dallas Cowboys face a crucial game in Week 13, with the team welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas is currently on a 5-0 streak at home against the Chiefs, and will try to build off of a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas managed to keep its NFL playoff hopes alive, as the team eyes a three-game winning streak.

Many believe this must-win game can make or break the Cowboys' 2025 campaign, especially on the heels of such an emotional win.

Ahead of Thursday's game, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report shared one sentence to describe each NFL team, with the Cowboys set to face a "turning point" in the season as they aim to keep their momentum rolling and avoid the "fluke" label after an epic comeback win.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball in attempt to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles

"Something tells me that by Thursday evening, we'll find out if a Week 12 comeback victory over the Eagles was a turning point or a fluke for the deeply flawed by undeniably talented Cowboys," Gagnon wrote.

It's hard to argue with that stance, because the Cowboys continue to face an uphill battle in order to reach the postseason.

The good news for Dallas, however, is that the Chiefs have had some struggles in recent weeks, going 1-2 over the course of the last three wins. Hopefully, the Cowboys' defensive improvements can continue to hold up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. If it can provide the necessary support for the team's offense, Dallas could be set up for a postseason run.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Cowboys legend Tony Romo on the call, while Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

