Cowboys To Sign Rookie Lamb To $14M Deal; Ultimate Goal? 'Hall of Fame'

FRISCO - “The 88 Club” has a new member in CeeDee Lamb - and it's almost official, with his contract close to being agreed to on Thursday at The Star.

As CowboysSI.com was first to report following the NFL Draft, "88'' was his first big number decision (though maybe not quite as big as the salary for the first-round prize.) Shortly thereafter, Lamb received an official welcome to “The 88 Club” by one of the greatest to play the game. ... and talk of a Hall-of-Fame future.

And now we know Lamb himself - who according to NFL Network will get a $14.01 million fully-guaranteed four-year deal with the customary fifth-year option - is willing to talk the same way.

“Be a Hall-of-Famer,” Lamb replied to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram when asked about his career goals. “Have as much of an impact or more that Michael (Irvin) had on the game and on 'America’s Team.' I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here.”

“I can’t wait.”

Lamb is obviously buying what Irvin is selling.

"He will be balling,” Irvin said. “Sooner or later, if CeeDee does what he do. He'll be there, too (in Canton). Drew should be there, too. They did him wrong. And we're working on that. ... That's the calling card when you come into ‘The 88 Club.’ And CeeDee Lamb, step up son, you're in ‘The 88 Club.”

Irvin again stressed his level of affection for the NFL Draft first-round received from Oklahoma.

”I ain't talking about ‘I like this kid,' - I love this kid,” said Irvin, who followed up Bryant's support of Lamb entering ‘The 88 Club.”

“I usually call all the young wide receivers but before I could do that, CeeDee Lamb called me. ... In order to get this number you must be what we call a ‘true bred‘ - that means born, bleed and bred right here with the Dallas Cowboys,” Dallas' legendary Michael Irvin said on a call-in to ESPN. “Drew Pearson was that. Michael Irvin was that. Dez Bryant was that and now CeeDee Lamb is that.''

Lamb thinks he is something else - not only ready to walk through that entrance into "The 88 Club'' but also, someday, that other club.

“Another playmaker, another dominant performer, another guy who loves to win,” he said in describing himself. “That is what I feel I bring to the table. I can’t wait to get to Dallas to show everybody what the Cowboys are bringing to the table.”