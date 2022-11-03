The calls for Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to take the lead role in the backfield range back to last season. Pollard has long been a fan favorite and is seen as being the more electric back compared to running mate Ezekiel Elliott at this point in his career ... and Sunday only added fuel to that theory.

In the Cowboys 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Pollard ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, while doing so at an explosive 9.4 yards per carry rate. Meanwhile, Elliott has yet to surpass 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Now, the running back debate has been re-awakened in Dallas. However, this controversy only exists in the media and among fans, not inside the organization.

"[Pollard] played a total of 30 plays, and I think that's his max - as far as total play count - because then the juice doesn't become the same and he's not as quick, not as fast," running backs coach Skip Peete said after the Chicago game. "When he got that long run on third-and-1, soon as he got to the sideline he said, 'Coach, I'm done. Done for the game. I've got no more.'"

That's quite a frank admission. It's not an insult ... but it is insightful.

Additionally, Elliott and Pollard each serve their own unique roles in Dallas. Elliott tends to be more of a physical, pounding runner, while Pollard (in addition to his undeniable ability to break tackles) provides the big-play skill.

"We're fortunate to have two very talented guys," said Peete. "Years ago, I'd say 'Thunder and Lightning' but that's been used 80 million times. I always think of it now as 'a sledgehammer and a sword.' The sledgehammer is crushing and pounding, and the sword comes in and slices you up."

Around here, we like to call the tandem "Dine & Dash.'' (Yes, there is a T-shirt.) But the point is the same. The coach Peete translation: those calling for Pollard to become an entrenched starter are likely in for disappointment, the same disappointment they'll feel if they want to "bench Zeke.''

Maybe there will be an uptick in Pollard usage, or maybe Elliott's importance will become more acknowledged. But either way ... The running back committee isn't going anywhere in Dallas, nor is Elliott, as the Cowboys love their "sledgehammer and sword" duo pretty much as is.

