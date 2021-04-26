Cowboys Trade Idea: Draft Kyle Pitts By Sending Amari Cooper To Dolphins

FRISCO - Much has been made about "Trader Jerry'' - or "Wildcattin' Jerry,'' as we prefer to phrase it. Are there valid reasons for Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys staff to do it again in this NFL Draft?

Some of our thinking, as it relates to their thinking, is about "tiers.'' Where is the "line of demarcation'' between one group and the next? How many first-round grades on players in this class has Dallas assigned, and how important is it, no matter what, to get one of them?

In his latest piece for ESPN, Bill Barnwell proposes swaps for all 32 teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has a handful of compelling trade ideas for Dallas.

First up: The Dolphins give up the No. 6 overall pick and the 81st pick (third round) and get Dallas' No. 10 overall, No. 138 (fourth) and Amari Cooper.

And then, in Barnwell's scenario, Dallas drafts Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Some of the thinking here is commonplace and logical. A Cooper trade (which would cause Dallas to have to eat dead money) would be the set-up for the eventual re-signing of Michael Gallup. And then Dallas' receiving corps surrounding Dak Prescott would be Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and ... oh, yeah ... Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

This swap satisfies Dallas' undeniable love for Pitts. And the price to get the Megatron talent is fair.

What it doesn't do for a Cowboys team that is increasingly focused on deciding between cornerbacks Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn at 10? It doesn't help this awful defense.

And there are two more holes in an otherwise fun idea: 1) How is Pitts sliding to the No. 6 spot? And 2) Would Miami really be better off with the cap-expensive Cooper and No. 10 than with the cap-affordable Pitts?

Barnwell is the first to admit that "fun'' is part of this exercise, as he writes, "I try to construct a trade that makes sense for two or more teams given their respective needs and team-building styles. These trade ideas, all of which are created in good faith, almost always make fans angry. Not a single one has actually come to fruition.''

But the brainstorming is nevertheless helpful, as it at the very least helps us pinpoint thoughts on the value, in this case, of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Kyle Pitts.

