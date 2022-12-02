The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) take on the lowly Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday Night Football in a game in which the bookmakers have Dallas as the overwhelming favorite. ... and in a matchup that should have the Cowboys playing Aretha Franklin music in the locker room.

"R-E-S-P-E-C-T.''

The Cowboys were rather sloppy early on Thanksgiving before a second-half explosion put some distance between themselves and the Giants as Dallas went on to win 28-20.

To avoid something similar happening on Sunday, quarterback Dak Prescott is doing all he can to keep his team on the straight and narrow ahead of the Colts' visit.

"We're not gonna get caught up in records or thinking we can just walk out there and beat these guys," Prescott said. "We've got to continue preparing and give them respect."

There is an old saying, "Earn the right to play,'' and that's part of Prescott's message. (And another perfectly good potential song lyric, by the way.)

Dallas, having beaten the Giants, now faces three have-nots in a row. The Colts, Houston Texans (1-9-1), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7). After that three-game stretch, Philadelphia will come to AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve.

But for Prescott, the Cowboys can't be caught looking too far ahead; that is when trouble happens.

Said Prescott: "We know how good we can be, but the last thing we [should do] is try to overlook somebody or to jump to the playoffs or jump to playing the Eagles — which is a big game. Focus on the task at hand."

Dallas needs to take care of business early on Sunday night and not give the underdog some hope of a potential upset, and for many, that starts with Prescott and the offense.

And for Dak, that starts with "respect.''

