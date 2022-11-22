FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants.

And on Monday here at The Star, coach Mike McCarthy reiterated the same, saying Parsons' knee is "good.''

So maybe Micah's only issue is his need for a haircut that doesn't cost $200.

But he is nevertheless on the team’s estimated practice report as a non-participant with ankle and knee injuries.

Parsons had two of Dallas' seven sacks in Minnesota, beefing up the Cowboys' league-best total of 42 sacks. But in the midst of it all, he said, “I just got rolled up. I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg. I’ve never had that (pain) before.

"But my health is great. The knee is cool, definitely in a positive manner.”

The Cowboys hope for the same from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and from defensive end Tarell Basham, defensive end Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, all of whom did not practice due to illness.

Anthony Barr (hamstring) will probably be a no-go this week. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (knee) were limited but look good to play.

And how does Micah look? Apparently his lion's mane is a little shaggy around the edges.

“My barber upped his house call price to $200! I might grow an Afro now,” Micah said on Twitter, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate adding, "I don’t mean too knock no one’s business or what you do and I meant no disrespect to barbers! If I was a model hell yeah my appearance matters, but I am a football player! I wear a helmet the whole game!''

