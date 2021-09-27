LISTEN: Cowboys vs. Eagles - Final Injury Report

The Cowboys play the Eagles in the 2021 home opener at AT&T Stadium on Monday night. Who’s in and who’s out? – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

It’s the 2021 home opener at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys and there’s no bigger stage than Monday Night Football, and arguably no bigger rival than the Philadelphia Eagles.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

It’s a contest between 1-1 teams according to the standings, and with both the New York Giants and Washington Football Team losing Sunday, it’s an early matchup for sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys are coming off a last-minute win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Eagles suffered an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Both teams have significant pieces missing for the marquee matchup. The Eagles are going to be without a starting offensive tackle (Jordan Mailata) and starting safety (Rodney McLeod), but might get an important piece of the offense back in backup running back Boston Scott.

The Cowboys will be without a starting linebacker (Keanu Neal) due to COVID protocols, and a starting safety (Donovan Wilson) is questionable. They are also missing several pieces of the defensive line, including leading pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. In positive news, receiver Amari Cooper will play despite a cracked rib.

What does all this mean? How will the teams compensate for these injuries? Who has the advantage on the field on Monday? Let’s discuss!

