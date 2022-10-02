The Dallas Cowboys are attempting to move to 3-1 on the season, as they host their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 2 at AT&T Stadium.

Despite having made a great deal of progress in his recovery from hand surgery, incumbent starting quarterback Dak Prescott was inactive. As a result, Cooper Rush got the start for the third time in as many games.

Rush finished the half having completed nine of 16 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown to returning wide receiver Michael Gallup to close the half.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch led the team in total tackles with seven, while defensive tackle Neville Gallimore collected a sack on Commanders’ quarterback Carson Wentz.

First-Half Highlights:

The Cowboys struck first, lighting the scoreboard for three points on their opening drive. Rush led the Cowboys 40 yards on seven plays, highlighted by a 31-yard connection from Rush to running back Ezekiel Elliott on 3rd and 5 from Dallas’ 30-yard line. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher capped the drive with an impressive 53-yard field goal to put the home team on top 3-0.

Dallas doubled their lead with another seven-play drive, this time traveling 60-yards. Rush found receiver CeeDee Lamb for three catches totaling 56 yards. However, the Cowboys did not progress any further than the Commanders 31-yard line. Maher once again split the uprights from 45-yards, extending Dallas’ lead to 6-0.

Yet, Washington found the end zone first in Week 4, as Wentz orchestrated a seven-play, 65-yard drive. Facing 2nd and 7 at the 50-yard line, Commanders’ running back J.D. McKissic took the ball out of the shotgun for 33 yards to the Cowboys’ 17-yard line. Two plays later, Wentz found receiver Jahan Dotson for a 10-yard touchdown reception, giving Washington their first lead of the afternoon at 7-6.

Still, Dallas was not to be denied the final points of the half. Rush led the Cowboys on a 15-play, 75-yard drive, which was nearly derailed on 3rd and 7 from the Dallas 28 yard-line. Rush attempted a deep pass to wide receiver Noah Brown. However, the pass was intercepted by Commanders’ defensive back Benjamin St-Juste at the Washington 46 yard line. An illegal contact penalty against St. Juste reversed the call and Dallas took full advantage. Rush continued to march the Cowboys down the field, capping the drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to receiver Michael Gallup, his first of 2022. The scoring strike gave the Cowboys a 12-7 lead with just over a minute to play in the second quarter.

In an attempt to give Washington some last-minute points before the end of the half, Wentz was intercepted by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on a deep-left pass intended for Dotson with 17 seconds remaining.

The second half is about to get underway from AT&T stadium shortly.

