While the Cowboys deal with offensive-line shuffling ahead of Week 18, Tyler Smith is ready to help anchor the left side.

The Dallas Cowboys have a history of fine offensive-line play. Now, though, following a 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, they will have to do some shuffling ahead of their final regular-season game. ... hoping to keep up the history.

With center Tyler Biadasz suffering a high ankle sprain against the Titans, he is going to miss the Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

As a result, rookie Tyler Smith could slide back inside to left guard from left tackle, with vet Jason Peters handling left tackle, a possibility they're preparing for.

"Definitely just making sure I'm on top of all of the technical things that I have to do with the transition," Smith said. "Luckily, they have been rotating me throughout the year and I was able to get reps at it. ... But just being tight on my assignments, being tight on my technique ...

"Just understanding that I'm more in that phone booth than on the island again."

Peters alongside Smith will put their communication skills to work against Washington.

"I try to over communicate with everybody, but especially when it's me and [Peters,]" Smith said. "Me and [him] just over communicate on everything. I tell him 'I'm going, you got him.'"

"We don't care who knows because at the end of the day we know what we're supposed to and block the way it's supposed to be blocked."

The Cowboys already have their playoff spot clinched ahead of Week 18, but still have a shot at the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Missing Biadasz will make doing so harder, but Smith and Peters are ready to lock down the left side of the line.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!