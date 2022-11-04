Cowboys Watch as Undefeated Eagles Up NFC East Lead with Win at Texans

In NFC East parlance - and a phrase popularized by legendary coach Bill Parcells - "There are no medals for 'trying.''

And therefore, as a result of the "Thursday Night Football'' matchup that pitted the powerful Philadelphia Eagles against the woeful Houston Texans, the 29-17 final score, which allows Philly to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, leaves the Texans with ...

Nothing.

"Keeping it close'' is not good enough.

"Dameon Pierce (27 carries, 139 yards) is damn good'' is not good enough.

"We were tied for a while'' is not good enough.

We mention the NFC East above, and the bye week Dallas Cowboys surely watched this national TV game hoping for some in-state and in-division help. The Cowboys are 6-2 and they believe the are on the same level with an Eagles team that already has notched one win over Dallas. ... and that overall is witnessing the development of Houston native Jalen Hurts, the second-year QB who has now won 11 consecutive games as the starter for the Eagles.

This is disturbing stuff for a Texans organization that now slides to 1-6-1, an organization that does not have to concern itself with "tanking'' because its failure will occur, sure enough, organically.

In other words, the Texans don't need a plan to be "bad.'' They simply will be.

This is heady stuff for the Eagles, who certainly "shot their shot'' in roster building in an attempt to overtake Dallas in the division.

And this is troubling stuff for Dallas, with QB Dak Prescott recently and wrongly suggesting that the Cowboys "have control'' of what's in front of them.

The fact is, there may or may not be a Dallas-Philly talent gap. But there is a standings gap. And except for the possibility that the No. 2 team in the NFC East wins a wild card playoff berth, there are "no medals'' for being on the wrong side of that gap.

