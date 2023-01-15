The Dallas Cowboys are about to pursue Tom Brady ... and so are other NFL teams.

TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa.

He’s suggested that he’s not done playing … But once Brady's season is over, the free agency pursuits will begin.

And after Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are done pursuing Brady, which three teams are bring pinpointed to pursue him in the offseason?

Brady has been linked to the Raiders for some time, and they’re led by former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels. The Tennessee Titans are on the list. And his hometown San Francisco 49ers are mentioned as well by reporter Ian Rapoport, who did add that the Buccaneers "very much" want Brady back in 2023.

There are also rumors about the Dolphins and the Saints and even a reunion in New England ...

It can be argued that Brady - who is hoping to take a step toward his 11th Super Bowl starting Monday - is fading as a talent. The evidence? This year he posted the lowest touchdown rate (3.4 percent) and yards per completion average (9.6) of his incredible career.

That, in fact, is the Brady the Cowboys hope they're dealing with on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT in Tampa.

