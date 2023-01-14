What is Cowboys at Bucs all about to Tom Brady? "Nothing in the past, nothing about the color jerseys we're wearing,'' he says. "It's who's playing, what we're doing, how we're executing, how we're executing under pressure. That's what it's going to come down to."

FRISCO - "Respect.''

That is the keyword used by iconic QB Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he preps to face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

But interestingly, his "respect'' isn't just about this year's edition of the Cowboys, who posted a 12-5 mark (compared to the Bucs' NFC South-winning 8-9 record.).

It's about ... all of it.

"Yeah, they've got a great team," said Brady, who is 7-0 lifetime against Dallas. "I've played them quite a bit over the years and I have a lot of respect for the organization, their history, a lot of great players.''

The Buccaneers' most recent "history'' against the Cowboys came in Week 1 of the regular season, when Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 Week 1 win for Tampa.

And of course, there are other "historical'' problems that the Cowboys are working to overcome as well ... with "baby photos'' being used to make a point inside the Dallas meeting room here at The Star.

But Brady, while acknowledging the Dallas history and also the Cowboys' present "great'' roster, believes the outcome will be determined by something else.

"All of it's about three hours on ... Monday night - and everything's going to come down to what we do those hours,'' said Brady of the Wild Card game, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. CT. "Nothing in the past, nothing about the color jerseys we're wearing. It's who's playing, what we're doing, how we're executing, how we're executing under pressure.

"That's what it's going to come down to."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!