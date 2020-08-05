CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Amari Cooper And Dak Prescott's 'Backyard Privacy'

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - It feels like ages since Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper has flashed his likably quiet personality and his seemingly-knowing grin for the cameras. But as the Cowboys training camp heats up at The Star, Cooper is answering some burning Cowboys questions - and not answering some burning Cowboys questions as well.

"We've all been getting together pretty consistently for months now,'' the Pro Bowl receiver says of joining workouts led by QB Dak Prescott. "Working on route-running, working on the offense and everything like that. We've been getting a lot of work in, getting that timing right as if we were in minicamp or OTAs.''

And where did some of those pre-camp sessions take place?

Amari revealed that Prescott, while buying himself a handsome new home in Prosper, built a COVID-19-era-friendly football field ... in his backyard.

"In terms of the team, I feel like everybody has been training, everybody has been working hard in the offseason,'' Cooper said. "And everybody is on an even playing field because all the teams are starting late, so whatever the situation is and whatever the circumstance is, I feel like we’re going to be ready. I know I’m going to be ready.”

Part of that "everybody'' now includes rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Amari said the "expectation'' is that he and Lamb and Michael Gallup will become the rare NFL trio of wide receivers on one team to each achieve 1,000 yards in the air.

"The expectation,'' he said, "is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year.”

READ MORE: Amari Wants 3 1,000 WRs; How Rare Is That?

Naturally, the conversation turned from Dak's backyard to Dak's contract stuff. Cooper was happy to discuss the reasons for his own decision to turn down lucrative offers elsewhere ... but he would not divulge any of his thoughts on the inner workings of Prescott and the drama of that contract situation. 

READ MORE: 'Dak Will Make The Cowboys Pay,' Predicts Johnston

His loyalty to his quarterback is endearing. ... But it's also his nature - sort of a "policy'' of his nature.

"I don't speak on other people's contract situations," Cooper said, and when pushed to describe Dak's mindset after a long-term deal didn't get done, he responded cleverly, "I wouldn't describe it."

That's "policy'' and "personality,'' but maybe it also says something about chemistry and loyalty ... the sort of things that can be developed in a guy's backyard.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Dak Will Make The Cowboys Pay,' Johnston Predicts

QB Dak Prescott Next Year Will Make The Dallas Cowboys Pay,' Daryl Johnston Predicts

Mike Fisher

Enough Balls To Go Around? ‘We’re All Gonna EAT,’ Says Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Enough Balls To Go Around? ‘We’re All Gonna EAT,’ Says Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Amari Cooper 'Expects Three 1,000-Yard Receivers This Year'

Dallas Cowboys Star Amari Cooper 'Expects' His Team To Feature 'Three 1,000-Yard Receivers This Year'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: A 'Soft Opening,' But 10 Hard Challenges

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: A 'Soft Opening' to Training Camp, But 10 Hard Challenges

Mike Fisher

WATCH McCarthy Message: Cowboys Face ‘Unique Opportunity’

WATCH: Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have six weeks to prepare for the likely volatile 2020 NFL season - and this video shows a start to the 'unique' process

BriAmaranthus

With CeeDee, 'WR Group Is Uniquely' Unmatched, Boasts Stephen Jones

With Rookie CeeDee Lamb In The Fold, 'This WR Group Is Uniquely' Unmatched, Boasts Dallas Cowboys Boss Stephen Jones

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Fullback Olawale Uses COVID-19 Opt-Out

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Fullback Olawale - Another In On-The-Bubble Trouble - Uses COVID-19 Opt-Out For 2020 NFL Season

Mike Fisher

As Dak Prescott Reports To Camp, What Cowboys Need Next; Top 10 Stories From The Star

First & 10: As Dak Prescott and vets report to training camp, our analysis: An eventual extension for the QB is the right call for the Dallas Cowboys; plus Top 10 Stories from The Star

Matthew Postins

by

philmayfield

Cowboys Cut Kai Forbath, Leaving Greg Zeurlein As Kicker

Cowboys Camp: One Of Our '5 Dallas Players Whose Roster Chances Are Most Hurt By No Preseason Games' - Kicker Kai Forbath - Has Been Cut

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys Need McCarthy's Best-Ever Season For Success in 2020

COVID-19 Reality: McCarthy Must Coach His Best Season Ever For The Dallas Cowboys To Find NFL Success in 2020

BriAmaranthus